Tulane vs. Southern Miss: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - September 16
The Southern Miss Golden Eagles (1-1) will look to upset the Tulane Green Wave (1-1) on Saturday, September 16, 2023 at M.M. Roberts Stadium. The Green Wave are significant favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 12.5 points. The over/under is set at 49.5 in the outing.
You can check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Tulane vs. Southern Miss matchup in this article.
Tulane vs. Southern Miss Game Info
- Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023
- Time: 4:00 PM ET
- Channel: ESPNU
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Hattiesburg, Mississippi
- Venue: M.M. Roberts Stadium
Tulane vs. Southern Miss Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Tulane Moneyline
|Southern Miss Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Tulane (-12.5)
|49.5
|-500
|+375
|DraftKings
|Tulane (-12.5)
|49.5
|-520
|+390
|FanDuel
|Tulane (-12.5)
|49.5
|-490
|+365
Week 3 Odds
Tulane vs. Southern Miss Betting Trends
- Tulane has won one game against the spread this season.
- Southern Miss has not won against the spread this year in one opportunities.
- The Golden Eagles have not covered the spread this season (0-1 ATS) when playing as at least 12.5-point underdogs.
Tulane 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the National Champ.
|+35000
|Bet $100 to win $35000
|To Win the AAC
|+225
|Bet $100 to win $225
