The Texas A&M Aggies (1-1) host the UL Monroe Warhawks (2-0) at Kyle Field on Saturday, September 16, 2023.

Texas A&M ranks 98th in scoring defense this season (29 points allowed per game), but has been shining on offense, ranking 19th-best in the FBS with 42.5 points per game. With 341.5 total yards per game on the offensive side of the ball, UL Monroe ranks 99th in the FBS in 2023. Defensively, it ranks 39th, allowing 297 total yards per game.

UL Monroe vs. Texas A&M Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Channel: SEC Network

City: College Station, Texas

College Station, Texas Venue: Kyle Field

UL Monroe vs. Texas A&M Key Statistics

UL Monroe Texas A&M 341.5 (103rd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 422 (68th) 297 (35th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 336.5 (56th) 246 (7th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 115.5 (101st) 95.5 (130th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 306.5 (23rd) 2 (34th) Turnovers (Rank) 3 (69th) 7 (3rd) Takeaways (Rank) 2 (74th)

UL Monroe Stats Leaders

Hunter Herring has 121 passing yards, or 60.5 per game, so far this season. He has completed 53.3% of his passes and has collected one touchdown with zero interceptions. He's also chipped in on the ground with 34 rushing yards per game.

Hunter Smith has rushed for 204 yards on 20 carries so far this year while scoring two times on the ground.

Isaiah Woullard has run for 169 yards across 24 carries.

Tyrone Howell has totaled 13 catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 132 (66 yards per game). He's been targeted 22 times and has one touchdown.

Nyny Davis has caught five passes and compiled 25 receiving yards (12.5 per game).

Justin Kimber has racked up 17 reciving yards (8.5 ypg) this season.

Texas A&M Stats Leaders

Conner Weigman has thrown for 572 yards, completing 64.5% of his passes and tossing seven touchdowns and two interceptions this season. He's also run for 51 yards (25.5 ypg) on eight carries with one rushing touchdown.

Amari Daniels has 113 rushing yards on 25 carries with one touchdown.

Evan Stewart's team-leading 257 yards as a receiver have come on 19 catches (out of 27 targets) with two touchdowns.

Noah Thomas has caught 10 passes for 112 yards (56 yards per game) and four touchdowns this year.

Ainias Smith has been the target of nine passes and hauled in six receptions for 67 yards, an average of 33.5 yards per contest.

