The Kansas City Royals and Bobby Witt Jr. hit the field at Kauffman Stadium against Jose Altuve and the Houston Astros on Sunday.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Astros vs. Royals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, September 17, 2023

Sunday, September 17, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Discover More About This Game

Astros Batting & Pitching Performance

The Astros are eighth-best in MLB play with 204 total home runs.

Houston is sixth in baseball with a .435 slugging percentage.

The Astros are fourth in the majors with a .260 batting average.

Houston has the No. 5 offense in MLB action, scoring 5.2 runs per game (768 total runs).

The Astros are fourth in baseball with an on-base percentage of .332.

Astros hitters strike out 7.7 times per game, the third-lowest average in MLB.

Houston's pitching staff is 10th in MLB with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.

Houston has a 3.99 team ERA that ranks ninth among all MLB pitching staffs.

The Astros have the 16th-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.288).

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher

Framber Valdez (11-10 with a 3.32 ERA and 178 strikeouts in 181 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Astros, his 29th of the season.

The lefty's last appearance was on Tuesday against the Oakland Athletics, when he threw seven innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up four hits.

Valdez is looking to build upon a fourth-game quality start streak in this matchup.

Valdez is seeking his ninth straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 6.5 frames per appearance on the hill.

In five of his 28 total appearances this season he has not allowed an earned run.

Astros Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Astros Starter Opponent Starter 9/11/2023 Athletics L 4-0 Home Framber Valdez Mason Miller 9/12/2023 Athletics L 6-2 Home Justin Verlander JP Sears 9/13/2023 Athletics W 6-2 Home Hunter Brown Paul Blackburn 9/15/2023 Royals L 4-2 Away Cristian Javier Zack Greinke 9/16/2023 Royals L 10-8 Away J.P. France Cole Ragans 9/17/2023 Royals - Away Framber Valdez Jordan Lyles 9/18/2023 Orioles - Home Justin Verlander John Means 9/19/2023 Orioles - Home Hunter Brown Kyle Gibson 9/20/2023 Orioles - Home Cristian Javier Kyle Bradish 9/22/2023 Royals - Home J.P. France Cole Ragans 9/23/2023 Royals - Home Framber Valdez Jordan Lyles

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.