Kyle Tucker's Houston Astros (84-66) and Adley Rutschman's Baltimore Orioles (93-56) will match up in the series opener on Monday, September 18 at Minute Maid Park. The game will start at 8:10 PM ET.

The Astros are the favorite in this one, at -185, while the underdog Orioles have +150 odds to play spoiler. The over/under is 8.5 runs for the contest (with -115 odds to go over and -105 odds to go under).

Astros vs. Orioles Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, September 18, 2023

Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Probable Pitchers: Justin Verlander - HOU (11-8, 3.39 ERA) vs John Means - BAL (0-1, 5.40 ERA)

Astros vs. Orioles Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on multiple sportsbooks.

Astros Moneyline Orioles Moneyline Run Line Total BetMGM -185 +150 - 8.5 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Explore More About This Game

Astros vs. Orioles Betting Trends and Insights

The Astros have won 58, or 55.2%, of the 105 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Astros have a record of 22-15 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -185 or shorter (59.5% winning percentage).

The implied probability of a win from Houston, based on the moneyline, is 64.9%.

The Astros have a 4-5 record from the nine games they were favored on the moneyline over their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings (all 10 of them had set totals), Houston and its opponents combined to hit the over five times.

The Orioles have come away with 38 wins in the 66 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, the Orioles have come away with a win two times in five chances when named as an underdog of at least +150 or longer on the moneyline.

The Orioles have played as underdogs in three of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Baltimore and its opponents are 5-4-1 in the last 10 games with a total.

Astros Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +550 3rd 1st Win AL West -149 - 1st

