Today's MLB lineup should have plenty of excitement on the field. Among those contests is the Philadelphia Phillies squaring off against the Atlanta Braves.

There is live coverage available for all the action in the MLB today, and we have provided the information on how to watch as well as individual game previews below.

How to Watch Today's MLB Games

The Kansas City Royals (48-102) play host to the Cleveland Guardians (72-78)

The Guardians hope to get a road victory at Kauffman Stadium versus the Royals on Monday at 2:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

KC Key Player: Bobby Witt Jr. (.278 AVG, 29 HR, 90 RBI)

Bobby Witt Jr. (.278 AVG, 29 HR, 90 RBI) CLE Key Player: José Ramírez (.277 AVG, 24 HR, 78 RBI)

CLE Moneyline KC Moneyline Total -124 +105 9

The Cincinnati Reds (78-73) face the Minnesota Twins (79-71)

The Twins will look to pick up a road win at Great American Ball Park versus the Reds on Monday at 6:40 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

CIN Key Player: Spencer Steer (.265 AVG, 22 HR, 81 RBI)

Spencer Steer (.265 AVG, 22 HR, 81 RBI) MIN Key Player: Carlos Correa (.230 AVG, 18 HR, 65 RBI)

MIN Moneyline CIN Moneyline Total -147 +125 9.5

The Miami Marlins (78-72) face the New York Mets (69-80)

The Mets will look to pick up a road win at LoanDepot park against the Marlins on Monday at 6:40 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

MIA Key Player: Luis Arraez (.353 AVG, 10 HR, 69 RBI)

Luis Arraez (.353 AVG, 10 HR, 69 RBI) NYM Key Player: Pete Alonso (.222 AVG, 45 HR, 112 RBI)

MIA Moneyline NYM Moneyline Total -158 +133 8.5

The Washington Nationals (66-84) play the Chicago White Sox (57-93)

The White Sox hope to get a road victory at Nationals Park versus the Nationals on Monday at 7:05 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: MASN2

MASN2 Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

WSH Key Player: Lane Thomas (.272 AVG, 25 HR, 79 RBI)

Lane Thomas (.272 AVG, 25 HR, 79 RBI) CHW Key Player: Luis Robert (.262 AVG, 35 HR, 75 RBI)

CHW Moneyline WSH Moneyline Total -120 +100 9

The Atlanta Braves (96-53) face the Philadelphia Phillies (81-68)

The Phillies will take to the field at Truist Park versus the Braves on Monday at 7:20 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSSO

BSSO Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

ATL Key Player: Ronald Acuña Jr. (.337 AVG, 37 HR, 98 RBI)

Ronald Acuña Jr. (.337 AVG, 37 HR, 98 RBI) PHI Key Player: Kyle Schwarber (.197 AVG, 44 HR, 97 RBI)

ATL Moneyline PHI Moneyline Total -114 -105 9.5

The St. Louis Cardinals (66-83) take on the Milwaukee Brewers (84-65)

The Brewers will look to pick up a road win at Busch Stadium versus the Cardinals on Monday at 7:45 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 7:45 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

STL Key Player: Nolan Arenado (.273 AVG, 26 HR, 92 RBI)

Nolan Arenado (.273 AVG, 26 HR, 92 RBI) MIL Key Player: Christian Yelich (.272 AVG, 17 HR, 71 RBI)

MIL Moneyline STL Moneyline Total -182 +153 9

The Texas Rangers (82-67) take on the Boston Red Sox (74-76)

The Red Sox will hit the field at Globe Life Field against the Rangers on Monday at 8:05 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

TEX Key Player: Marcus Semien (.276 AVG, 24 HR, 89 RBI)

Marcus Semien (.276 AVG, 24 HR, 89 RBI) BOS Key Player: Rafael Devers (.274 AVG, 33 HR, 98 RBI)

TEX Moneyline BOS Moneyline Total -162 +138 8.5

The Houston Astros (84-66) play the Baltimore Orioles (93-56)

The Orioles hope to get a road victory at Minute Maid Park versus the Astros on Monday at 8:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

HOU Key Player: Kyle Tucker (.283 AVG, 27 HR, 105 RBI)

Kyle Tucker (.283 AVG, 27 HR, 105 RBI) BAL Key Player: Adley Rutschman (.270 AVG, 19 HR, 73 RBI)

HOU Moneyline BAL Moneyline Total -156 +133 8.5

The San Diego Padres (72-78) take on the Colorado Rockies (56-93)

The Rockies will look to pick up a road win at PETCO Park against the Padres on Monday at 9:40 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

SD Key Player: Juan Soto (.266 AVG, 32 HR, 98 RBI)

Juan Soto (.266 AVG, 32 HR, 98 RBI) COL Key Player: Ryan McMahon (.245 AVG, 23 HR, 70 RBI)

SD Moneyline COL Moneyline Total -258 +212 8

The Oakland Athletics (46-103) host the Seattle Mariners (81-68)

The Mariners hope to get a road victory at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum versus the Athletics on Monday at 9:40 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

OAK Key Player: Esteury Ruiz (.249 AVG, 4 HR, 42 RBI)

Esteury Ruiz (.249 AVG, 4 HR, 42 RBI) SEA Key Player: Julio Rodríguez (.287 AVG, 30 HR, 99 RBI)

SEA Moneyline OAK Moneyline Total -176 +148 7.5

The Los Angeles Dodgers (91-57) face the Detroit Tigers (70-79)

The Tigers will hit the field at Dodger Stadium versus the Dodgers on Monday at 10:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

LAD Key Player: Mookie Betts (.310 AVG, 39 HR, 103 RBI)

Mookie Betts (.310 AVG, 39 HR, 103 RBI) DET Key Player: Spencer Torkelson (.235 AVG, 28 HR, 84 RBI)

LAD Moneyline DET Moneyline Total -188 +160 8.5

