Tuesday's game at Minute Maid Park has the Houston Astros (84-67) squaring off against the Baltimore Orioles (94-56) at 8:10 PM ET (on September 19). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 5-4 win for the Astros, so expect a competitive matchup.

The Astros will give the ball to Hunter Brown (11-11, 4.67 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 12 on the season, and the Orioles will counter with Kyle Gibson (14-9, 4.98 ERA).

Astros vs. Orioles Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, September 19, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Tuesday, September 19, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas

Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas How to Watch on TV: SportsNet SW

Astros vs. Orioles Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Astros 5, Orioles 4.

Total Prediction for Astros vs. Orioles

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

Astros Performance Insights

The Astros have played as the favorite in 10 of their past 10 games and have gone 4-6 in those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Houston and its opponents have failed to hit the over five times.

The Astros have one win against the spread in their last three chances.

The Astros have won 58, or 54.7%, of the 106 games they've played as favorites this season.

This season Houston has won 33 of its 53 games, or 62.3%, when favored by at least -155 on the moneyline.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 60.8% chance of a victory for the Astros.

Houston has scored the fifth-most runs in the majors this season with 782.

The Astros have a 3.99 team ERA that ranks ninth across all MLB pitching staffs.

Astros Schedule