Satou Sabally and the Dallas Wings (22-18) square off against Rhyne Howard and the Atlanta Dream (19-21) at College Park Center in Arlington, Texas on Tuesday, September 19 at 9:00 PM ET.

Dallas beat Atlanta 94-82 at home in its last outing. Sabally (32 PTS, 4 STL, 55 FG%, 3-5 from 3PT) and Arike Ogunbowale (24 PTS, 9 REB, 7 AST, 4 STL, 43.5 FG%) paced the Wings, and Howard (36 PTS, 3 STL, 44.8 FG%, 8-15 from 3PT) and Allisha Gray (21 PTS, 7 REB, 3 STL, 41.2 FG%, 3-6 from 3PT) led the Dream.

Check out the latest odds on this matchup and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. New to BetMGM? Use our link and promo code GNPLAY for a bonus offer for first-time players!

Wings vs. Dream Game Time and Info

Who's the favorite?: Wings (-275 to win)

Wings (-275 to win) Who's the underdog?: Dream (+220 to win)

Dream (+220 to win) What's the spread?: Wings (-6.5)

Wings (-6.5) What's the over/under?: 170.5

170.5 When: Tuesday, September 19, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Tuesday, September 19, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: College Park Center in Arlington, Texas

College Park Center in Arlington, Texas TV: ESPN

Watch the WNBA live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Wings Season Stats

The Wings are giving up 84.9 points per game this year (ninth-ranked in WNBA), but they've really thrived on offense, putting up 87.9 points per contest (third-best).

Dallas has been shining when it comes to rebounding this season, ranking best in the WNBA in boards per game (38.7) and best in rebounds allowed per contest (32.1).

This season, the Wings rank fifth in the league in assists, putting up 20.3 per game.

With 13.1 turnovers per game, Dallas is fifth in the WNBA. It forces 13.6 turnovers per contest, which ranks fourth in the league.

The Wings rank seventh in the WNBA by making 6.8 threes per contest, but they sport a 31.7% shooting percentage from beyond the arc, which ranks worst in the league.

It's been a difficult stretch for Dallas in terms of threes allowed, as it is ceding 8.2 threes per game (third-worst in WNBA) and is allowing a 36% three-point percentage to its opponents (third-worst).

Ready to put your picks to the test? Use code GNPLAY at this link to get a bonus offer for new players at BetMGM.

Wings Home/Away Splits

The Wings have scored at a higher clip when playing at home than on the road in the 2023 season (88.3 at home versus 87.4 on the road), and have also allowed more points in home games than away from home (86.7 opponent points per home game versus 83.2 on the road).

In home games, Dallas averages the exact number of rebounds as on the road (38.7), while it allows its opponents to pull down two fewer boards in home games than in road games (31.1 at home, 33.1 on the road).

The Wings average 1.7 more assists at home compared to on the road in 2023 (21.2 at home, 19.5 on the road). So far in 2023, Dallas has turned the ball over more at home than on the road (13.8 turnovers per game at home versus 12.4 on the road), and has forced fewer turnovers at home than on the road (13.3 per game at home versus 13.9 on the road).

In 2023 the Wings are averaging 6.2 made three-pointers at home and 7.4 away, while shooting 29.4% from deep at home compared to 33.9% away.

This year, Dallas averages 9 three-pointers conceded per game at home and 7.5 on the road (conceding 36.9% shooting from distance in home games compared to 35.1% on the road).

Wings Moneyline and ATS Records

The Wings have won 64.3% of the games this season when they were favored on the moneyline (18-10).

When playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -275 or shorter, the Wings have a record of 5-6 (45.5%).

Against the spread, Dallas is 22-18-0 this season.

Dallas' ATS record as 6.5-point favorites or more is 6-7.

The Wings have a 73.3% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.