Astros vs. Orioles Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - September 20
Wednesday's game between the Houston Astros (84-68) and Baltimore Orioles (95-56) squaring off at Minute Maid Park has a projected final score of 6-4 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Astros, so expect a tight matchup. The game will begin at 2:10 PM ET on September 20.
The Astros will give the ball to Cristian Javier (9-4, 4.74 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 10 on the season, and the Orioles will counter with Kyle Bradish (11-7, 3.12 ERA).
Astros vs. Orioles Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, September 20, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET
- Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas
- How to Watch on TV: SportsNet SW
Astros vs. Orioles Score Prediction
Our prediction for this matchup is Astros 6, Orioles 5.
Total Prediction for Astros vs. Orioles
- Total Prediction: Over 9 runs
Explore More About This Game
Astros Performance Insights
- The Astros have played as the favorite in 10 of their past 10 games and have won four of those contests.
- When it comes to hitting the over, Houston and its opponents are 5-5-0 in its last 10 games with a total.
- The Astros have one win against the spread in their last three chances.
- This season, the Astros have been favored 107 times and won 58, or 54.2%, of those games.
- Houston is 58-49 this season when entering a game favored by -115 or more on the moneyline.
- The moneyline for this contest implies a 53.5% chance of a victory for the Astros.
- Houston is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking fifth with 787 total runs this season.
- The Astros have the ninth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.02).
Astros Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|September 15
|@ Royals
|L 4-2
|Cristian Javier vs Zack Greinke
|September 16
|@ Royals
|L 10-8
|J.P. France vs Cole Ragans
|September 17
|@ Royals
|W 7-1
|Framber Valdez vs Jordan Lyles
|September 18
|Orioles
|L 8-7
|Justin Verlander vs John Means
|September 19
|Orioles
|L 9-5
|Hunter Brown vs Kyle Gibson
|September 20
|Orioles
|-
|Cristian Javier vs Kyle Bradish
|September 22
|Royals
|-
|J.P. France vs Cole Ragans
|September 23
|Royals
|-
|Framber Valdez vs Jordan Lyles
|September 24
|Royals
|-
|Justin Verlander vs Brady Singer
|September 25
|@ Mariners
|-
|Hunter Brown vs Luis Castillo
|September 26
|@ Mariners
|-
|Cristian Javier vs George Kirby
