Wednesday's game between the Houston Astros (84-68) and Baltimore Orioles (95-56) squaring off at Minute Maid Park has a projected final score of 6-4 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Astros, so expect a tight matchup. The game will begin at 2:10 PM ET on September 20.

The Astros will give the ball to Cristian Javier (9-4, 4.74 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 10 on the season, and the Orioles will counter with Kyle Bradish (11-7, 3.12 ERA).

Astros vs. Orioles Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, September 20, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET

Wednesday, September 20, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas

Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas How to Watch on TV: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Astros vs. Orioles Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Astros 6, Orioles 5.

Total Prediction for Astros vs. Orioles

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Explore More About This Game

Astros Performance Insights

The Astros have played as the favorite in 10 of their past 10 games and have won four of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Houston and its opponents are 5-5-0 in its last 10 games with a total.

The Astros have one win against the spread in their last three chances.

This season, the Astros have been favored 107 times and won 58, or 54.2%, of those games.

Houston is 58-49 this season when entering a game favored by -115 or more on the moneyline.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 53.5% chance of a victory for the Astros.

Houston is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking fifth with 787 total runs this season.

The Astros have the ninth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.02).

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Astros Schedule