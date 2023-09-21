Fantasy Football Week 3 TE Rankings
Tight end rankings are available below, to help you make the best decisions on your NFL fantasy lineup going into Week 3.
Top fantasy TEs this season heading into Week 3
|Name
|Team
|Fantasy Pts
|Fantasy Pts/Game
|Targets/Game
|T.J. Hockenson
|Vikings
|37.1
|18.6
|8.5
|Hunter Henry
|Patriots
|33.8
|16.9
|6.5
|Evan Engram
|Jaguars
|21.6
|10.8
|6.5
|Darren Waller
|Giants
|20.2
|10.1
|6.5
|Sam LaPorta
|Lions
|20.2
|10.1
|5.5
|Hayden Hurst
|Panthers
|20.1
|10.1
|5
|Zach Ertz
|Cardinals
|19.7
|9.9
|9
|Logan Thomas
|Commanders
|18.5
|9.3
|5.5
|Kylen Granson
|Colts
|18.5
|9.3
|5
|Cole Kmet
|Bears
|17.2
|8.6
|6.5
|Dalton Kincaid
|Bills
|15.9
|8
|5
|Dawson Knox
|Bills
|15.5
|7.8
|4.5
|Mark Andrews
|Ravens
|15.5
|15.5
|8
|Mike Gesicki
|Patriots
|14.9
|7.5
|4.5
|Cade Otton
|Buccaneers
|14
|7
|4.5
|Jake Ferguson
|Cowboys
|13.2
|6.6
|5.5
|Noah Gray
|Chiefs
|12.9
|6.5
|4
|Donald Parham
|Chargers
|12.9
|6.5
|2.5
|Durham Smythe
|Dolphins
|12.7
|6.4
|5
|Travis Kelce
|Chiefs
|12.6
|12.6
|9
|Luke Musgrave
|Packers
|12.5
|6.3
|3.5
|Tyler Higbee
|Rams
|12.1
|6.1
|5
|Gerald Everett
|Chargers
|12
|6
|3
|David Njoku
|Browns
|11.2
|5.6
|3.5
|Tyler Conklin
|Jets
|11.2
|5.6
|3.5
This Week's Games
|Date/Time
|TV
|New York Giants at San Francisco 49ers
|8:15 PM ET, Thursday, September 21
FOX
|Buffalo Bills at Washington Commanders
|1:00 PM ET, Sunday, September 24
CBS
|Tennessee Titans at Cleveland Browns
|1:00 PM ET, Sunday, September 24
CBS
|Houston Texans at Jacksonville Jaguars
|1:00 PM ET, Sunday, September 24
FOX
|Indianapolis Colts at Baltimore Ravens
|1:00 PM ET, Sunday, September 24
CBS
|Los Angeles Chargers at Minnesota Vikings
|1:00 PM ET, Sunday, September 24
FOX
|New England Patriots at New York Jets
|1:00 PM ET, Sunday, September 24
CBS
|New Orleans Saints at Green Bay Packers
|1:00 PM ET, Sunday, September 24
FOX
|Atlanta Falcons at Detroit Lions
|1:00 PM ET, Sunday, September 24
FOX
|Denver Broncos at Miami Dolphins
|1:00 PM ET, Sunday, September 24
CBS
|Carolina Panthers at Seattle Seahawks
|4:05 PM ET, Sunday, September 24
CBS
|Chicago Bears at Kansas City Chiefs
|4:25 PM ET, Sunday, September 24
FOX
|Dallas Cowboys at Arizona Cardinals
|4:25 PM ET, Sunday, September 24
FOX
|Pittsburgh Steelers at Las Vegas Raiders
|8:20 PM ET, Sunday, September 24
NBC
|Philadelphia Eagles at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|7:15 PM ET, Monday, September 25
ABC
|Los Angeles Rams at Cincinnati Bengals
|8:15 PM ET, Monday, September 25
ESPN
