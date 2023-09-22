The Air Force Falcons (3-0) hit the road for an MWC battle against the San Jose State Spartans (1-3) on Friday, September 22, 2023 at CEFCU Stadium.

Air Force ranks 72nd in total offense this season (385 yards per game), but has been shining on the defensive side of the ball, ranking best in the FBS with 385 yards allowed per game. San Jose State ranks 66th in the FBS with 30.3 points per contest on offense, and it ranks 106th with 30.5 points allowed per contest on defense.

Air Force vs. San Jose State Game Info

Date: Friday, September 22, 2023

Friday, September 22, 2023 Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Live Stream:

City: San Jose, California

San Jose, California Venue: CEFCU Stadium

How to Watch Week 4 Games

Air Force vs. San Jose State Key Statistics

Air Force San Jose State 385 (77th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 353.8 (32nd) 179.3 (1st) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 366 (116th) 320.7 (1st) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 140.3 (83rd) 64.3 (131st) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 213.5 (87th) 2 (10th) Turnovers (Rank) 2 (10th) 4 (63rd) Takeaways (Rank) 6 (25th)

Air Force Stats Leaders

Owen Burk has 222 rushing yards on 39 carries with two touchdowns.

Jared Roznos' 144 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted four times and has registered three catches and one touchdown.

Brandon Engel has grabbed one pass while averaging 9.3 yards per game.

John Lee Eldridge III has been the target of one pass and compiled one catch for 14 yards, an average of 4.7 yards per contest.

San Jose State Stats Leaders

Chevan Cordeiro has put up 774 passing yards, or 193.5 per game, so far this season. He has completed 59.1% of his passes and has recorded six touchdowns with one interception. He's also chipped in on the ground with 18 rushing yards per game while scoring as a runner one time.

Quali Conley has run for 213 yards on 32 carries so far this year while scoring two times on the ground.

Kairee Robinson has piled up 39 carries and totaled 202 yards with four touchdowns.

Nick Nash's 197 receiving yards (49.3 yards per game) are a team high. He has 20 catches on 31 targets with three touchdowns.

Malikhi Miller has caught 10 passes and compiled 131 receiving yards (32.8 per game).

Charles Ross' 20 targets have resulted in 12 catches for 130 yards and one touchdown.

