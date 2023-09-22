Louisiana High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Allen Parish This Week
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 10:14 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Mark your calendars for the high school football action taking place in Allen Parish, Louisiana this week. For a comprehensive list of the local high school games and how to watch them, read on.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Louisiana This Week
Allen Parish, Louisiana High School Football Games This Week
St. Louis Catholic High School at Kinder High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22
- Location: Kinder, LA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Grand Lake High School at Oakdale High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22
- Location: Oakdale, LA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.