Louisiana High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Ascension Parish This Week
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 10:15 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
We have 2023 high school football competition in Ascension Parish, Louisiana this week, and the inside scoop on how to watch these matchups is available in this article.
Ascension Parish, Louisiana High School Football Games This Week
North Central High School at Ascension Christian High School
- Game Time: 6:55 PM CT on September 22
- Location: Gonzales, LA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
