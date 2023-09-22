Kyle Tucker and the Houston Astros (85-68) meet Bobby Witt Jr. and the Kansas City Royals (51-102) in the series opener at Minute Maid Park on Friday, September 22. The game will begin at 8:10 PM ET.

The favored Astros have -225 moneyline odds against the underdog Royals, who are listed at +180. The game's over/under is listed at 8 runs.

Astros vs. Royals Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, September 22, 2023

Friday, September 22, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Probable Pitchers: Framber Valdez - HOU (12-10, 3.20 ERA) vs Cole Ragans - KC (6-4, 3.44 ERA)

Astros vs. Royals Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on several sportsbooks.

Astros Moneyline Royals Moneyline Run Line Total BetMGM -225 +180 - 8 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Looking to bet on the Astros versus Royals game but don't know where to start? Consider some of the most common betting types, such as the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet, such as the Astros (-225) in this matchup, means that you think the Astros will win, simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10, you'd get $14.44 back.

Astros vs. Royals Betting Trends and Insights

The Astros have entered the game as favorites 107 times this season and won 58, or 54.2%, of those games.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -225 or shorter, the Astros have a 14-5 record (winning 73.7% of their games).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 69.2% chance of a victory for Houston.

The Astros played as the moneyline favorite in nine of their last 10 games, and they finished 3-6 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 outings (all 10 of them had set totals), Houston and its opponents combined to hit the over four times.

The Royals have won in 43, or 32.8%, of the 131 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, the Royals have been victorious seven times in 27 chances when named as an underdog of at least +180 or worse on the moneyline.

In 10 games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by bookmakers, the Royals had a record of 6-4.

In the last 10 games with a total, Kansas City and its opponents have combined to hit the over three times.

Astros Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +600 3rd 1st Win AL West -120 - 1st

