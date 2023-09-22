Astros vs. Royals Probable Starting Pitchers Today - September 22
The Kansas City Royals (51-102) aim to continue their three-game winning streak when they take on the Houston Astros (85-68) on Friday at 8:10 PM ET, at Minute Maid Park.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Astros will send Framber Valdez (12-10) to the mound, while Cole Ragans (6-4) will get the nod for the Royals.
Astros vs. Royals Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Friday, September 22, 2023
- Time: 8:10 PM ET
- TV: SportsNet SW
- Location: Houston, Texas
- Venue: Minute Maid Park
- Probable Pitchers: Valdez - HOU (12-10, 3.20 ERA) vs Ragans - KC (6-4, 3.44 ERA)
Astros Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Framber Valdez
- Valdez (12-10) will take the mound for the Astros, his 30th start of the season.
- The left-hander last pitched on Sunday, when he gave up no earned runs and allowed five hits in seven innings against the Kansas City Royals.
- The 29-year-old has pitched in 29 games this season with a 3.20 ERA and 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .226.
- He's looking to extend his five-game quality start streak.
- Valdez will look to finish five or more innings for the 10th start in a row.
- He has six appearances with no earned runs allowed in 29 chances this season.
Framber Valdez vs. Royals
- The Royals rank 19th in MLB with a .244 batting average this season. They have a team slugging percentage that ranks 21st in the league (.397) and 152 home runs.
- This season, the left-hander has pitched against the Royals in one game, and they have gone 5-for-24 with a double over seven innings.
Royals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Cole Ragans
- Ragans makes the start for the Royals, his 11th of the season. He is 6-4 with a 3.44 ERA and 100 strikeouts in 83 2/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty's most recent appearance was on Saturday against the Houston Astros, when he went six innings, surrendering five earned runs while allowing six hits.
- The 25-year-old has a 3.44 ERA and 10.8 strikeouts per nine innings in 27 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .209 to his opponents.
- Ragans is looking to secure his seventh quality start of the season in this game.
- Ragans will look to last five or more innings for his 11th straight appearance. He's averaging 3.1 innings per outing.
- In 15 of his 27 total appearances this season he has not allowed an earned run.
Cole Ragans vs. Astros
- He will face an Astros squad that is hitting .260 as a unit (fourth in the MLB). They are also slugging a collective .437 (sixth in the league) with 211 total home runs (seventh in MLB play).
- Ragans has a 6.3 ERA and a 1.3 WHIP against the Astros this season in 10 innings pitched, allowing a .268 batting average over two appearances.
