Big 12 foes match up when the Kansas State Wildcats (2-1) and the UCF Knights (3-0) play on Saturday, September 23, 2023 at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium.

Kansas State ranks 33rd in points scored this season (38 points per game), but has been shining on the other side of the ball, ranking 24th-best in the FBS with 14.3 points allowed per game. UCF's offensive attack has been leading the way for the team, as it ranks best in the FBS with 617.7 total yards per contest. In terms of defense, it is ceding 284 total yards per game, which ranks 27th.

Kansas State vs. UCF Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Channel: Fox Sports 1

Manhattan, Kansas Venue: Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium

Kansas State vs. UCF Key Statistics

Kansas State UCF 464.3 (44th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 617.7 (2nd) 314.3 (47th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 284 (25th) 171 (57th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 299.3 (2nd) 293.3 (26th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 318.3 (16th) 3 (31st) Turnovers (Rank) 5 (77th) 2 (107th) Takeaways (Rank) 3 (83rd)

Kansas State Stats Leaders

Will Howard has thrown for 817 yards (272.3 ypg) to lead Kansas State, completing 66% of his passes and tossing eight touchdown passes compared to three interceptions this season. He's also contributed in the ground game with 59 rushing yards on 21 carries with three rushing touchdowns.

DJ Giddens has 216 rushing yards on 36 carries.

Treshaun Ward has racked up 168 yards on 37 attempts, scoring one time. He's grabbed seven passes for 72 yards (24 per game) and one touchdown, as well.

Phillip Brooks' leads his squad with 184 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 18 catches (out of 25 targets) and scored two touchdowns.

Ben Sinnott has caught 11 passes for 183 yards (61 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.

RJ Garcia II has hauled in 10 receptions for 168 yards, an average of 56 yards per game. He's scored one time as a receiver this season.

UCF Stats Leaders

John Rhys Plumlee has racked up 553 yards (184.3 per game) while completing 70.4% of his passes and recording three touchdown passes with four interceptions this season. He's also run for 163 yards with one touchdown.

RJ Harvey's team-high 239 rushing yards have come on 39 carries, with four touchdowns. He also leads the team with 100 receiving yards (33.3 per game) on five catches with one touchdown.

Johnny Richardson has racked up 213 yards (on 33 attempts).

Kobe Hudson has collected 15 receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 325 (108.3 yards per game). He's been targeted 20 times.

Javon Baker has 13 receptions (on 21 targets) for a total of 209 yards (69.7 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

