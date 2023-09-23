The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns should come out on top in their game against the Buffalo Bulls at 7:30 PM on Saturday, September 23, according to our computer projection model. If you're wanting additional projections on the final score, spread, and point total, we've got you covered below.

Louisiana vs. Buffalo Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Buffalo (+10) Over (57.5) Louisiana 35, Buffalo 32

Week 4 Sun Belt Predictions

Louisiana Betting Info (2023)

The Ragin' Cajuns have an implied moneyline win probability of 78.9% in this matchup.

The Ragin' Cajuns have posted one win against the spread this season.

Louisiana has not covered the spread when playing as at least 10-point favorites (0-1).

Two of the Ragin' Cajuns' three games have gone over the point total.

The over/under for this game is 57.5 points, 2.3 more than the average point total for Louisiana games this season.

Buffalo Betting Info (2023)

The implied probability of a win by the Bulls based on the moneyline is 26.3%.

The Bulls is 1-2-0 against the spread this season.

In games it has played as at least 10-point underdogs this season, Buffalo is 1-0 against the spread.

Out of Bulls three games with a set total, all have hit the over.

The average point total for the Buffalo this season is 3.3 points less than this game's over/under.

Ragin' Cajuns vs. Bulls 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Louisiana 36.7 24 38 13 36 29.5 Buffalo 27 44.3 32 47.5 17 38

