Louisiana Tech vs. Nebraska: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - September 23
The Nebraska Cornhuskers (1-2) square off against the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (2-2) on Saturday, September 23, 2023 at Memorial Stadium (Lincoln, NE). The Cornhuskers are without a doubt the favorites in this one, with the line sitting at 19.5 points. The over/under for the outing is 47.5 points.
You will take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Nebraska vs. Louisiana Tech matchup in this article.
Louisiana Tech vs. Nebraska Game Info
- Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Channel: BTN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Lincoln, Nebraska
- Venue: Memorial Stadium (Lincoln, NE)
Louisiana Tech vs. Nebraska Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Nebraska Moneyline
|Louisiana Tech Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Nebraska (-19.5)
|47.5
|-1000
|+625
|FanDuel
|Nebraska (-19.5)
|47.5
|-1600
|+860
Week 4 Odds
Louisiana Tech vs. Nebraska Betting Trends
- Louisiana Tech has covered once in four chances against the spread this season.
- The Bulldogs have been an underdog by 19.5 points or more this year once, and failed to cover the spread.
- Nebraska has a record of 2-1-0 against the spread this season.
Louisiana Tech 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win CUSA
|+1100
|Bet $100 to win $1100
