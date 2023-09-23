The No. 12 LSU Tigers (2-1) host the Arkansas Razorbacks (2-1) on Saturday, September 23, 2023 in a matchup between SEC foes at Tiger Stadium. Arkansas is a 17.5-point underdog. The contest has a point total set at 55.5.

LSU sports the 61st-ranked defense this season (338.3 yards allowed per game), and has been better on offense, ranking sixth-best with a tally of 537.3 yards per game. Arkansas ranks 33rd in the FBS with 38.3 points per game on offense, and it ranks 46th with 19.0 points ceded per contest on defense.

LSU vs. Arkansas Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Location: Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Baton Rouge, Louisiana Venue: Tiger Stadium

Tiger Stadium TV Channel: ESPN

LSU vs Arkansas Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline LSU -17.5 -110 -110 55.5 -105 -115 -900 +600

Week 4 SEC Betting Trends

LSU Betting Records & Stats

LSU is 1-1-0 against the spread this season.

LSU has gone over in two of two games with a set total (100%).

LSU has been the moneyline favorite just two other times so far this season, and they split the two games.

LSU has never played a game this season with moneyline odds of -900 or shorter.

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Tigers' implied win probability is 90.0%.

LSU Stats Leaders

Jayden Daniels has thrown for 977 yards, completing 73.7% of his passes and collecting eight touchdowns and one interception this season. He's also run for 157 yards (52.3 ypg) on 35 carries with two rushing touchdowns.

Logan Diggs has been handed the ball 24 times this year and racked up 156 yards (52.0 per game) with one touchdown. He's also helped out in the passing game with four grabs for 48 yards

Malik Nabers' 393 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted 33 times and has collected 24 receptions and three touchdowns.

Brian Thomas Jr. has put together a 280-yard season so far with three touchdowns, hauling in 20 passes on 24 targets.

Kyren Lacy has hauled in six receptions for 99 yards, an average of 33.0 yards per game. He's scored one time as a receiver this season.

Major Burns has collected 1.0 sack to pace the team, while also recording 1.0 TFL and eight tackles.

LSU's leading tackler, Whit Weeks, has nine tackles this year.

Darian Chestnut leads the team with one interception, while also collecting four tackles, 1.0 TFL, and one pass defended.

