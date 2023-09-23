The Tulane Green Wave (2-1) take on an FCS opponent, the Nicholls State Colonels (0-2) on Saturday, September 23, 2023 at Yulman Stadium.

Tulane is averaging 26.0 points per game on offense (82nd in the FBS), and ranks 45th on the other side of the ball with 19.0 points allowed per game. Nicholls State's defense has been bottom-25 in total defense this season, surrendering 441.5 total yards per game, which ranks 22nd-worst. On offense, it ranks 101st with 278.0 total yards per contest.

Nicholls State vs. Tulane Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

New Orleans, Louisiana

New Orleans, Louisiana Venue: Yulman Stadium

Nicholls State vs. Tulane Key Statistics

Nicholls State Tulane 278.0 (116th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 364.0 (90th) 441.5 (36th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 276.7 (21st) 91.5 (105th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 127.0 (99th) 186.5 (75th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 237.0 (68th) 2 (81st) Turnovers (Rank) 5 (77th) 2 (19th) Takeaways (Rank) 6 (26th)

Nicholls State Stats Leaders

Pat McQuaide has racked up 373 yards (186.5 yards per game) while completing 49.2% of his passes and tossing one touchdown pass with two interceptions this season.

Collin Guggenheim is his team's leading rusher with 30 carries for 112 yards, or 56.0 per game.

Jaylon Spears has run for 77 yards across 19 carries, scoring one touchdown.

Neno Lemay has totaled 10 receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 129 (64.5 yards per game). He's been targeted 12 times.

Terry Matthews has totaled 92 receiving yards (46.0 yards per game) and one touchdown on three receptions.

Tyren Montgomery's six catches (on seven targets) have netted him 83 yards (41.5 ypg).

Tulane Stats Leaders

Kai Horton has racked up 417 yards (139.0 ypg) on 27-of-56 passing with three touchdowns compared to one interception this season.

Makhi Hughes has 216 rushing yards on 45 carries with one touchdown.

This season, Ashaad Clayton has carried the ball 23 times for 109 yards (36.3 per game).

Lawrence Keys III's leads his squad with 268 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 13 catches (out of 21 targets) and scored one touchdown.

Jha'Quan Jackson has reeled in nine passes while averaging 76.7 yards per game and scoring four touchdowns.

Chris Brazzell II's seven catches have yielded 88 yards and two touchdowns.

