The SE Louisiana Lions should come out on top in their matchup versus the Houston Christian Huskies at 7:00 PM on Saturday, September 23, according to our computer projections. If you're wanting additional projections on the final score, spread, and point total, we've got you covered below.

SE Louisiana vs. Houston Christian Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction SE Louisiana (-15.1) 71.0 SE Louisiana 43, Houston Christian 28

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

Week 4 Southland Predictions

SE Louisiana Betting Info (2023)

The Lions have won once against the spread this season.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Click here to sign up for a free trial.

Houston Christian Betting Info (2022)

The Huskies went 3-6-1 ATS last season.

Huskies games went over the point total four out of 10 times last season.

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Lions vs. Huskies 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed SE Louisiana 17.7 41.0 -- -- 17.7 41.0 Houston Christian 31.7 39.3 66.0 0.0 14.5 59.0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.