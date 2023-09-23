The SE Louisiana Lions (0-3) hit the road for a Southland battle against the Houston Christian Huskies (1-2) on Saturday, September 23, 2023 at Strawberry Stadium.

SE Louisiana sports the 81st-ranked offense this year (304.3 yards per game), and have been worse on defense, ranking second-worst with 521.3 yards allowed per game. With 286.0 total yards per game on the offensive side of the ball, Houston Christian ranks 97th in the FCS in 2023. Defensively, it ranks 73rd, allowing 380.0 total yards per game.

In the story below, we lay out all the details you need to know about how to watch this matchup on ESPN+.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

SE Louisiana vs. Houston Christian Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Hammond, Louisiana

Hammond, Louisiana Venue: Strawberry Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 4 Games

SE Louisiana vs. Houston Christian Key Statistics

SE Louisiana Houston Christian 304.3 (74th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 286.0 (88th) 521.3 (126th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 380.0 (79th) 99.0 (96th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 110.7 (88th) 205.3 (56th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 175.3 (83rd) 3 (108th) Turnovers (Rank) 3 (108th) 1 (32nd) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (63rd)

SE Louisiana Stats Leaders

Zachary Clement has recorded 387 yards (129.0 ypg) on 33-of-52 passing with four touchdowns compared to two interceptions this season. In addition, he's added 44 rushing yards (14.7 ypg) on 20 carries while scoring one touchdown on the ground.

Harlan Dixon has carried the ball 37 times for a team-high 141 yards (47.0 per game) with one score. He has also caught 11 passes for 105 yards.

Derrick Graham Jr. has piled up 56 yards on 13 carries.

Darius Lewis' team-leading 181 yards as a receiver have come on 14 catches (out of 17 targets).

Da'Shun Hugley's two receptions have turned into 83 yards.

Houston Christian Stats Leaders

Colby Suits leads Houston Christian with 494 yards on 35-of-63 passing with five touchdowns compared to three interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Champ Dozier, has carried the ball 39 times for 221 yards (73.7 per game), with four touchdowns this year. He's proven to be a dual threat, hauling in 67 receiving yards (22.3 per game) on four catches.

RJ Smith has run for 52 yards across 11 carries.

Karl Reynolds' 181 receiving yards (60.3 yards per game) are best on his team. He has 10 receptions on 11 targets with three touchdowns.

AJ Wilson has collected 78 receiving yards (26.0 yards per game) and one touchdown on four receptions.

Rep your team with officially licensed SE Louisiana or Houston Christian gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.