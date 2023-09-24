How to Watch AFL Football in the US Today: TV & Live Streaming Links - Sunday, September 24
Published: Sep. 23, 2023 at 5:03 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The AFL slate on Sunday, which includes Fremantle Dockers versus Essendon Bombers in a AFL Womens Premiership Football match, should provide some fireworks.
Watch AFL action on Fubo!
AFL Streaming Live Today
Fremantle Dockers at Essendon Bombers
- League: AFL Womens Premiership Football
- Game Time: 1:00 AM ET
- TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Western Bulldogs at Gold Coast Suns
- League: AFL Womens Premiership Football
- Game Time: 3:00 AM ET
- TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Make sure you're following along with AFL action all year long on Fubo!
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.