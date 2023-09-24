Astros vs. Royals Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - September 24
Published: Sep. 24, 2023 at 7:41 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Sunday's game features the Houston Astros (85-70) and the Kansas City Royals (53-102) facing off at Minute Maid Park (on September 24) at 2:10 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 5-4 win for the Astros.
The Astros will give the ball to Hunter Brown (11-12, 4.93 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 12 on the season, and the Royals will turn to Steven Cruz.
Astros vs. Royals Game Info & Odds
- When: Sunday, September 24, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET
- Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas
- How to Watch on TV: SportsNet SW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Astros vs. Royals Score Prediction
Our prediction for this matchup is Astros 5, Royals 4.
Total Prediction for Astros vs. Royals
- Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
|PointsBet
|Click Here
|2x Second Chance Bets Up To $2,000
Explore More About This Game
Astros Performance Insights
- In nine games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Astros have a record of 2-7.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Houston and its opponents are 4-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over.
- The Astros have one win against the spread in their last three chances.
- This season, the Astros have won 58 out of the 109 games, or 53.2%, in which they've been favored.
- Houston has a record of 13-5, a 72.2% win rate, when favored by -250 or more by bookmakers this season.
- The moneyline for this contest implies a 71.4% chance of a victory for the Astros.
- Houston has scored the fifth-most runs in the majors this season with 796.
- The Astros have the ninth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.00).
Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Astros Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|September 18
|Orioles
|L 8-7
|Justin Verlander vs John Means
|September 19
|Orioles
|L 9-5
|Hunter Brown vs Kyle Gibson
|September 20
|Orioles
|W 2-1
|Cristian Javier vs Kyle Bradish
|September 22
|Royals
|L 7-5
|Framber Valdez vs Cole Ragans
|September 23
|Royals
|L 3-2
|J.P. France vs Jordan Lyles
|September 24
|Royals
|-
|Hunter Brown vs Steven Cruz
|September 25
|@ Mariners
|-
|Justin Verlander vs Luis Castillo
|September 26
|@ Mariners
|-
|Cristian Javier vs George Kirby
|September 27
|@ Mariners
|-
|Framber Valdez vs Bryce Miller
|September 29
|@ Diamondbacks
|-
|J.P. France vs Zach Davies
|September 30
|@ Diamondbacks
|-
|TBA vs TBA
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.