The Green Bay Packers (1-1) face the New Orleans Saints (2-0) on Sunday, September 24, 2023 at Lambeau Field. The line foretells a close game, with the Packers favored by 1 point. The over/under is set at 42 in the contest.

Planning to catch this week's matchup between the Packers and the Saints and perhaps even put down some in-game bets? Find all of the live-betting info you need in the column below.

Sign up to live bet on the Packers-Saints matchup or any other NFL game at BetMGM, and use our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Watch Saints vs Packers on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Saints vs. Packers Quarter-By-Quarter Scoring Trends

1st Quarter

The Saints led after the first quarter in eight games, were behind after the first quarter in seven games, and were tied after the first quarter in two games last year.

In the first quarter last season, the Saints averaged 4.2 points scored on offense (15th-ranked) and gave up an average of 3.4 points on defense (sixth-ranked).

The Packers led six times, trailed seven times, and were knotted up four times at the conclusion of the first quarter last year.

Green Bay averaged 3.9 points on offense and surrendered an average of 5.5 points on defense in the first quarter last season.

2nd Quarter

The Saints won the second quarter in eight games last season, were outscored in the second quarter in six games, and they were knotted up in the second quarter in three games.

Offensively, the Saints averaged 6.1 points in the second quarter (23rd-ranked) last season. They gave up 5.2 points on average in the second quarter (fifth-ranked) on defense.

Last year, the Packers won the second quarter in seven games, lost the second quarter in seven games, and they were knotted up in the second quarter in three games.

Green Bay's offense averaged 6.9 points in the second quarter last year. From a defensive perspective, it allowed seven points on average in the second quarter.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

3rd Quarter

The Saints won the third quarter in six games last season, lost the third quarter in seven games, and tied the third quarter in four games.

In the third quarter last year, the Saints averaged 4.6 points on offense and allowed an average of 3.4 points on defense.

Out of 17 games last season, the Packers outscored their opponent in the third quarter seven times, were outscored seven times, and were knotted up three times.

In the third quarter last year, Green Bay averaged 4.8 points on offense, and it ceded an average of 4.8 points on defense.

4th Quarter

In 17 games last year, the Saints outscored their opponent in the fourth quarter four times, lost 10 times, and were knotted up three times.

In the fourth quarter last season, the Saints averaged 5.7 points scored on offense and allowed an average of 7.1 points on defense.

In the Packers' 17 games last year, they outscored their opponent in the fourth quarter seven times, been outscored seven times, and were knotted up three times.

In the fourth quarter last year, Green Bay averaged 5.2 points on offense and surrendered an average of 5.1 points on defense.

BetMGM is your home for live betting the NFL this season.

Other Week 3 In-Game Primers

Saints vs. Packers Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

The Saints were leading after the first half in nine games last season, trailed after the first half in seven games, and were tied after the first half in one game.

In the first half last season, the Saints averaged 10.4 points on offense (19th-ranked) and allowed an average of 8.6 points on defense (third-ranked).

The Packers led six times, trailed nine times, and were knotted up two times at the completion of the first half last season.

Green Bay averaged 10.8 points on offense in the first half last season and gave up an average of 12.5 points on defense.

2nd Half

In 17 games last year, the Saints were outscored in the second half eight times (2-6 in those games) and outscored their opponent in the second half nine times (5-4).

The Saints averaged 10.3 points scored on offense and allowed an average of 10.5 points on defense in the second half last year.

Last season, the Packers outscored their opponent in the second half in seven games (4-3 in those contests), lost the second half in six games (1-5), and they tied the second half in four games (3-1).

In the second half last year, Green Bay averaged 10.1 points on offense. It surrendered an average of 9.9 points on defense in the second half.

Rep the Packers or the Saints with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.