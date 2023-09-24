Taysom Hill was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The New Orleans Saints' Week 3 matchup against the Green Bay Packers begins at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. If you're trying to find Hill's stats, here's everything you need to know about the product.

Taysom Hill Injury Status: LP

Reported Injury: Knee

Saints vs. Packers Game Info

Game Day: September 24, 2023

September 24, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Hill 2023 Stats

Pass Comp. Pass Att. Comp. % Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Pass Yards/Att. Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs 1 1 100.0% 8 0 0 8.0 12 79 0

Hill Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Pass Comp. Pass Att. Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs Week 1 Titans 0 0 0 3 4 0 Week 2 @Panthers 1 1 8 0 0 9 75 0

