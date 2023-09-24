The Las Vegas Aces and the Dallas Wings will match up in Game 1 of the WNBA playoffs semifinals.

In this article, you can check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Wings vs. Aces matchup.

Wings vs. Aces Game Info

Game Day: Sunday, September 24, 2023

Sunday, September 24, 2023 Game Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Location: Las Vegas, Nevada

Las Vegas, Nevada Arena: Michelob ULTRA Arena

Wings vs. Aces Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup available at different sportsbooks.

Wings vs. Aces Betting Trends

The Aces have won 22 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 19 times.

The Wings have won 23 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 18 times.

When playing as at least 10.5-point favorites this season, Las Vegas has an ATS record of 18-15.

Dallas has covered the spread once this year (1-1 ATS) when playing as at least 10.5-point underdogs.

In the Aces' 41 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 23 times.

Wings games have hit the over 25 out of 41 times this year.

