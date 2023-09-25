Monday's game features the Seattle Mariners (84-71) and the Houston Astros (85-71) clashing at T-Mobile Park in what should be a tight matchup, with a projected 5-3 victory for the Mariners according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 9:40 PM ET on September 25.

The probable pitchers are Luis Castillo (14-7) for the Mariners and Justin Verlander (11-8) for the Astros.

Astros vs. Mariners Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, September 25, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET

Monday, September 25, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET

ROOT Sports NW

Astros vs. Mariners Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Mariners 5, Astros 4.

Total Prediction for Astros vs. Mariners

Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs

Astros Performance Insights

In their last 10 contests, the Astros were underdogs just once and were winners in that contest.

In its previous 10 games with a total, Houston and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on five occasions.

The Astros have put together a 1-1-0 record against the runline over their previous 10 games (bookmakers set runlines in two of those games).

The Astros have won in 22, or 62.9%, of the 35 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

Houston has a mark of 13-10 in contests where oddsmakers favor it by +105 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Astros have a 48.8% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Houston scores the fifth-most runs in baseball (801 total, 5.1 per game).

The Astros have the 10th-best ERA (4.01) in the majors this season.

