Astros vs. Mariners Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - September 25
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 2:43 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Monday's game features the Seattle Mariners (84-71) and the Houston Astros (85-71) clashing at T-Mobile Park in what should be a tight matchup, with a projected 5-3 victory for the Mariners according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 9:40 PM ET on September 25.
The probable pitchers are Luis Castillo (14-7) for the Mariners and Justin Verlander (11-8) for the Astros.
Astros vs. Mariners Game Info & Odds
- When: Monday, September 25, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET
- Where: T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington
- How to Watch on TV: ROOT Sports NW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Astros vs. Mariners Score Prediction
Our prediction for this contest is Mariners 5, Astros 4.
Total Prediction for Astros vs. Mariners
- Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs
Read More About This Game
Astros Performance Insights
- In their last 10 contests, the Astros were underdogs just once and were winners in that contest.
- In its previous 10 games with a total, Houston and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on five occasions.
- The Astros have put together a 1-1-0 record against the runline over their previous 10 games (bookmakers set runlines in two of those games).
- The Astros have won in 22, or 62.9%, of the 35 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.
- Houston has a mark of 13-10 in contests where oddsmakers favor it by +105 or worse on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Astros have a 48.8% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.
- Houston scores the fifth-most runs in baseball (801 total, 5.1 per game).
- The Astros have the 10th-best ERA (4.01) in the majors this season.
Astros Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|September 19
|Orioles
|L 9-5
|Hunter Brown vs Kyle Gibson
|September 20
|Orioles
|W 2-1
|Cristian Javier vs Kyle Bradish
|September 22
|Royals
|L 7-5
|Framber Valdez vs Cole Ragans
|September 23
|Royals
|L 3-2
|J.P. France vs Jordan Lyles
|September 24
|Royals
|L 6-5
|Hunter Brown vs Steven Cruz
|September 25
|@ Mariners
|-
|Justin Verlander vs Luis Castillo
|September 26
|@ Mariners
|-
|Cristian Javier vs George Kirby
|September 27
|@ Mariners
|-
|Framber Valdez vs Bryce Miller
|September 29
|@ Diamondbacks
|-
|J.P. France vs Zac Gallen
|September 30
|@ Diamondbacks
|-
|Hunter Brown vs Merrill Kelly
|October 1
|@ Diamondbacks
|-
|Justin Verlander vs Zach Davies
