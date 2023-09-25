Houston Astros (85-71) will take on the Seattle Mariners (84-71) at T-Mobile Park on Monday, September 25 at 9:40 PM ET. Currently stuck at 29 steals, Kyle Tucker will be looking to nab his 30th stolen base of the year.

The Astros are +105 moneyline underdogs in this matchup against the favorite Mariners (-125). The total for the game has been set at 7.5 runs.

Astros vs. Mariners Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, September 25, 2023

Monday, September 25, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Probable Pitchers: Luis Castillo - SEA (14-7, 3.11 ERA) vs Justin Verlander - HOU (11-8, 3.44 ERA)

Astros vs. Mariners Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at individual sportsbooks.

Mariners Moneyline Astros Moneyline Run Line Total BetMGM -125 +105 - 7.5 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Explore More About This Game

Astros vs. Mariners Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Mariners have won 60 out of the 103 games, or 58.3%, in which they've been favored.

The Mariners have gone 52-34 (winning 60.5% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -125 or shorter.

Seattle has a 55.6% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Mariners went 4-1 over the five games they were moneyline favorites in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings -- all had a set run total -- Seattle and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total five times.

The Astros have won in 22, or 62.9%, of the 35 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, the Astros have been victorious 13 times in 23 chances when named as an underdog of at least +105 or longer on the moneyline.

Over the past 10 games, the Astros have been underdogs just once and won that contest.

In the last 10 games with a total, Houston and its opponents have failed to hit the over five times.

Astros Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +1000 4th 1st Win AL West +550 - 2nd

