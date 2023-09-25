Luis Castillo looks for his 15th win of the season when the Seattle Mariners (84-71) host the Houston Astros (85-71) at 9:40 PM ET on Monday.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Mariners will send Castillo (14-7) to the mound, while Justin Verlander (11-8) will take the ball for the Astros.

Astros vs. Mariners Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Monday, September 25, 2023

Monday, September 25, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Castillo - SEA (14-7, 3.11 ERA) vs Verlander - HOU (11-8, 3.44 ERA)

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Justin Verlander

Verlander gets the start for the Astros, his 26th of the season. He is 11-8 with a 3.44 ERA and 131 strikeouts through 149 1/3 innings pitched.

In his last time out on Tuesday against the Baltimore Orioles, the righty threw six innings, giving up three earned runs while surrendering eight hits.

The 40-year-old has put together a 3.44 ERA and 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings across 25 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .234 to opposing batters.

Verlander has collected 13 quality starts this year.

Verlander will try to continue a 19-game streak of pitching five or more innings (he's averaging six innings per outing).

He has held his opponents without an earned run in five of his 25 appearances this season.

Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Luis Castillo

The Mariners' Castillo (14-7) will make his 32nd start of the season.

The right-hander gave up two earned runs and allowed five hits in seven innings pitched against the Oakland Athletics on Wednesday.

The 30-year-old has an ERA of 3.11 and 9.9 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .212 in 31 games this season.

He's looking to extend his three-game quality start streak.

Castillo has 31 starts in a row of five innings or more.

In 31 appearances this season, he has finished nine without allowing an earned run.

The 30-year-old ranks sixth in ERA (3.11), third in WHIP (1.051), and 12th in K/9 (9.9) among qualified pitchers in the majors this campaign.

Luis Castillo vs. Astros

The Astros have scored 801 runs this season, which ranks fifth in MLB. They have 1387 hits, fourth in baseball, with 215 home runs (seventh in the league).

The Astros have gone 10-for-51 with three doubles, a home run and four RBI in 14 innings this season against the right-hander.

