Casper Ruud will meet Carlos Alcaraz next in the China Open quarterfinals. Ruud is +2000 (fifth-best odds in the field) to win this tournament at National Tennis Center.

Ruud at the 2023 China Open

Next Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Tournament Dates: September 26 - October 4

September 26 - October 4 Venue: National Tennis Center

National Tennis Center Location: Beijing, China

Beijing, China Court Surface: Hard

Ruud's Next Match

In the quarterfinals on Monday, October 2 (at 7:00 AM ET), Ruud will face Alcaraz, after beating Tomas Martin Etcheverry 1-6, 7-5, 7-6 in the last round.

Ruud Stats

Ruud beat No. 31-ranked Etcheverry 1-6, 7-5, 7-6 on Sunday to reach the .

Ruud has won one of his 22 tournaments over the past 12 months, with an overall match record of 33-22.

Ruud has a record of 10-13 on hard courts over the last 12 months.

In his 55 matches over the past 12 months, across all court types, Ruud has averaged 26.9 games.

On hard courts, Ruud has played 23 matches over the past 12 months, and he has totaled 28.3 games per match while winning 50.5% of games.

Over the past year, Ruud has been victorious in 23.6% of his return games and 82.2% of his service games.

On hard courts over the past year, Ruud has been victorious in 18.5% of his return games and 82.0% of his service games.

