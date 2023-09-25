For their matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2-0) at Raymond James Stadium on Monday, September 25 at 7:15 PM , the Philadelphia Eagles (2-0) have 12 players on the injury report.

In their most recent outing, the Eagles knocked off the Minnesota Vikings 34-28.

Last time out, the Buccaneers won 27-17 over the Chicago Bears.

Philadelphia Eagles Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Kenneth Gainwell RB Ribs Limited Participation In Practice Boston Scott RB Concussion Out Quez Watkins WR Hamstring Out Jack Stoll TE Ankle Limited Participation In Practice James Bradberry CB Concussion Limited Participation In Practice Reed Blankenship S Ribs Limited Participation In Practice Zach Cunningham LB Ribs Limited Participation In Practice Jordan Davis DT Ankle Limited Participation In Practice Terrell Edmunds S Illness Did Not Participate In Practice Josh Sweat DE Toe Limited Participation In Practice Fletcher Cox DT Ribs Limited Participation In Practice DeVonta Smith WR Hamstring Limited Participation In Practice

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Carlton Davis CB Toe Questionable Mike Evans WR Rest Did Not Participate In Practice Vita Vea DL Pectoral Questionable Devin White LB Groin Questionable Lavonte David LB Rest Did Not Participate In Practice Ryan Neal S Ribs Limited Participation In Practice Calijah Kancey DL Calf Out Cody Mauch OG Back Questionable Sirvocea Dennis LB Hamstring Out

Eagles vs. Buccaneers Game Info

When: Monday, September 25, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET

Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida TV Info: ABC

ABC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Eagles Season Insights (2022)

The Eagles clicked on all fronts last season, as they ranked third-best in total offense (389.1 yards per game) and second-best in total defense (301.5 yards allowed per game).

On the offensive side of the ball, Philadelphia was a top-five unit last season, ranking third-best in the NFL by putting up 28.1 points per game. It ranked seventh on defense (20.2 points allowed per game).

The Eagles had the ninth-ranked offense last year in terms of passing yards (241.5 passing yards per game), and they were more effective on defense, ranking best with only 179.8 passing yards allowed per game.

Offensively, Philadelphia was a top-five unit in terms of rushing yards last season, ranking fifth-best in the NFL by compiling 147.6 rushing yards per game. It ranked 16th on defense (121.6 rushing yards allowed per game).

The Eagles owned the third-best turnover margin in the NFL last season at +8, forcing 27 turnovers (fourth in NFL) while turning it over 19 times (fifth in NFL).

Buccaneers Season Insights (2022)

On offense, the Buccaneers ranked 15th in the NFL with 346.7 yards per game last season. Meanwhile, they ranked ninth in total defense (324.3 yards allowed per contest).

Tampa Bay compiled 18.4 points per game on offense last season (25th in NFL), and it ranked 13th on defense with 21.1 points allowed per game.

The Buccaneers had the ninth-ranked defense this season in terms of passing yards last season (203.6 allowed per game), and they were more effective on the other side of the ball, ranking second-best with 269.8 passing yards per game.

Tampa Bay was a bottom-five run offense last year, ranking worst with 76.9 rushing yards per game. Defensively, it ranked 15th in the NFL (120.7 rushing yards allowed per game).

The Buccaneers ranked 20th in the NFL with a -2 turnover margin last season after forcing 20 turnovers (20th in the NFL) and committing 22 (14th in the NFL).

Eagles vs. Buccaneers Betting Info

Spread Favorite: Eagles (-5)

Eagles (-5) Moneyline: Eagles (-225), Buccaneers (+185)

Eagles (-225), Buccaneers (+185) Total: 45 points

