How to Watch the Astros vs. Mariners Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 26
Julio Rodriguez and the Seattle Mariners will play Alex Bregman and the Houston Astros on Tuesday at T-Mobile Park, at 10:05 PM ET.
Astros vs. Mariners Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Tuesday, September 26, 2023
- Time: 10:05 PM ET
- TV Channel: TBS
- Location: Seattle, Washington
- Venue: T-Mobile Park
Astros Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Astros rank seventh in Major League Baseball with 217 home runs.
- Fueled by 508 extra-base hits, Houston ranks sixth in MLB with a .438 slugging percentage this season.
- The Astros have a team batting average of .259 this season, which ranks fourth among MLB teams.
- Houston has scored the fifth-most runs in baseball this season with 806.
- The Astros have an OBP of .332 this season, which ranks fourth in MLB.
- The Astros have shown patience at the plate this season with the third-best rate of strikeouts per game (7.7) among MLB offenses.
- Houston has a 9.1 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, seventh-best in baseball.
- Houston pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.99 ERA this year, ninth-best in baseball.
- The Astros have a combined WHIP of 1.277 as a pitching staff, which ranks 13th in MLB.
Astros Probable Starting Pitcher
- Cristian Javier (9-4) will take the mound for the Astros, his 30th start of the season.
- The right-hander's last start was on Wednesday, when he tossed five innings while giving up one earned run on three hits in a matchup with the Baltimore Orioles.
- In 29 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in 10 of them.
- Javier has two starts in a row of five innings or more.
- In 29 appearances this season, he has finished one without allowing an earned run.
Astros Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Astros Starter
|Opponent Starter
|9/20/2023
|Orioles
|W 2-1
|Home
|Cristian Javier
|Kyle Bradish
|9/22/2023
|Royals
|L 7-5
|Home
|Framber Valdez
|Cole Ragans
|9/23/2023
|Royals
|L 3-2
|Home
|J.P. France
|Jordan Lyles
|9/24/2023
|Royals
|L 6-5
|Home
|Hunter Brown
|Steven Cruz
|9/25/2023
|Mariners
|W 5-1
|Away
|Justin Verlander
|Luis Castillo
|9/26/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Away
|Cristian Javier
|George Kirby
|9/27/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Away
|Framber Valdez
|Bryce Miller
|9/29/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Away
|J.P. France
|Zac Gallen
|9/30/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Away
|Hunter Brown
|Merrill Kelly
|10/1/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Away
|Justin Verlander
|Zach Davies
