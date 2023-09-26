Houston Astros (86-71) will go head to head against the Seattle Mariners (84-72) at T-Mobile Park on Tuesday, September 26 at 10:05 PM ET. Currently sitting at 29 steals, Kyle Tucker will be looking to pilfer his 30th stolen base of the year.

The Astros are +105 moneyline underdogs in this matchup with the favored Mariners (-125). The total for the contest has been set at 7.5 runs.

Astros vs. Mariners Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, September 26, 2023

Tuesday, September 26, 2023 Time: 10:05 PM ET

10:05 PM ET TV: TBS

TBS Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Probable Pitchers: George Kirby - SEA (11-10, 3.58 ERA) vs Cristian Javier - HOU (9-4, 4.64 ERA)

Astros vs. Mariners Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.

Mariners Moneyline Astros Moneyline Run Line Total BetMGM -125 +105 - 7.5 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Astros vs. Mariners Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Mariners have been favored 104 times and won 60, or 57.7%, of those games.

The Mariners have a record of 52-35 when they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -125 or shorter (59.8% winning percentage).

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 55.6% chance of a victory for Seattle.

The Mariners were favored on the moneyline in five of their last 10 games, and they went 3-2 in those matchups.

In its last 10 outings, Seattle and its opponents combined to go over the run total five times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Astros have come away with 23 wins in the 36 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

The Astros have a mark of 13-10 in contests where bookmakers favor them by +105 or worse on the moneyline.

Over the past 10 games, the Astros have been underdogs twice and won both contests.

Houston and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times in the last 10 games with a total.

Astros Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +1100 5th 2nd Win AL West +650 - 2nd

