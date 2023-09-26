After going 1-for-4 with an RBI in his most recent game, Jose Altuve and the Houston Astros face the Seattle Mariners (who will start George Kirby) at 10:05 PM ET on Tuesday.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Mariners.

Jose Altuve Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Tuesday, September 26, 2023

Game Time: 10:05 PM ET

Stadium: T-Mobile Park

Mariners Starter: George Kirby

TV Channel: TBS

TBS Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Jose Altuve At The Plate

Altuve is hitting .311 with 20 doubles, two triples, 17 home runs and 44 walks.

Altuve has reached base via a hit in 59 games this season (of 85 played), and had multiple hits in 29 of those games.

He has gone deep in 16.5% of his games this season, and 4.4% of his trips to the dish.

Altuve has had at least one RBI in 34.1% of his games this season (29 of 85), with more than one RBI 12 times (14.1%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.

He has scored in 57.6% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 22.4%.

Jose Altuve Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 46 GP 39 .268 AVG .353 .380 OBP .415 .399 SLG .665 13 XBH 26 4 HR 13 19 RBI 31 37/28 K/BB 29/16 5 SB 8

Mariners Pitching Rankings