The Las Vegas Aces will host the Dallas Wings in Game 2 of the WNBA playoffs semifinals.

The matchup has no set line.

Wings vs. Aces Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, September 26, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Tuesday, September 26, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada

Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada TV: ESPN2

Wings vs. Aces Score Prediction

Prediction: Aces 92 Wings 81

Spread & Total Prediction for Wings vs. Aces

Computer Predicted Spread: Las Vegas (-11.1)

Las Vegas (-11.1) Computer Predicted Total: 172.2

Wings vs. Aces Spread & Total Insights

Dallas is 23-19-0 against the spread this year.

This year, 26 of Dallas' 42 games have hit the over.

Wings Performance Insights

The Wings are the third-best team in the league in points scored (87.9 per game) and ninth in points conceded (84.9).

In 2023, Dallas is best in the WNBA in rebounds (38.7 per game) and best in rebounds conceded (32.1).

In terms of turnovers, the Wings are fifth in the WNBA in committing them (13.1 per game). They are fourth in forcing them (13.6 per game).

In 2023 the Wings are seventh in the WNBA in 3-point makes (6.8 per game) and worst in 3-point percentage (31.7%).

The Wings are the third-worst team in the league in 3-pointers conceded (8.2 per game) and third-worst in 3-point percentage defensively (36%).

Dallas takes 29.2% percent of its shots from behind the 3-point line, and 20.8% of its made baskets are from there. Inside the arc, it takes 70.8% of its shots, with 79.2% of its makes coming from there.

