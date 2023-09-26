Yainer Diaz vs. Mariners Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 26
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 4:43 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Tuesday, Yainer Diaz (.606 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two home runs) and the Houston Astros play the Seattle Mariners, whose starting pitcher will be George Kirby. First pitch is at 10:05 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-4 with an RBI against the Royals.
Yainer Diaz Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Tuesday, September 26, 2023
- Game Time: 10:05 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Mariners Starter: George Kirby
- TV Channel: TBS
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Yainer Diaz At The Plate
- Diaz is hitting .285 with 22 doubles, 23 home runs and 11 walks.
- In 67.6% of his games this year (69 of 102), Diaz has picked up at least one hit, and in 26 of those games (25.5%) he recorded multiple hits.
- In 21.6% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 6.2% of his trips to the dish.
- Diaz has picked up an RBI in 42.2% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 12.7% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 42.2% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 6.9%.
Yainer Diaz Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|54
|GP
|48
|.328
|AVG
|.236
|.349
|OBP
|.266
|.624
|SLG
|.455
|27
|XBH
|18
|14
|HR
|9
|35
|RBI
|25
|37/4
|K/BB
|34/7
|0
|SB
|0
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The Mariners pitching staff is 10th in MLB with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Mariners have a 3.78 team ERA that ranks second among all league pitching staffs.
- Mariners pitchers combine to surrender the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (179 total, 1.1 per game).
- Kirby (11-10) takes the mound for the Mariners in his 30th start of the season. He has a 3.58 ERA in 178 2/3 innings pitched, with 161 strikeouts.
- His most recent time out came on Wednesday against the Oakland Athletics, when the righty went seven innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing eight hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 25-year-old's 3.58 ERA ranks 17th, 1.058 WHIP ranks third, and 8.1 K/9 ranks 30th.
