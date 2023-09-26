The Houston Astros, including Yordan Alvarez and his .686 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starting pitcher George Kirby and the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park, Tuesday at 10:05 PM ET.

He racked up two extra-base hits in his last game (2-for-4 with a double, a home run and an RBI) against the Mariners.

Yordan Alvarez Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

10:05 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Mariners Starter: George Kirby

George Kirby TV Channel: TBS

TBS Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +260) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Yordan Alvarez At The Plate

Alvarez is batting .294 with 23 doubles, a triple, 30 home runs and 66 walks.

Alvarez enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. In his last outings, he's hitting .375 with two homers.

Alvarez has reached base via a hit in 80 games this season (of 109 played), and had multiple hits in 27 of those games.

He has hit a home run in 25.7% of his games this season, and 6.3% of his trips to the dish.

Alvarez has had at least one RBI in 47.7% of his games this year (52 of 109), with more than one RBI 29 times (26.6%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in 10 contests.

He has scored in 59 games this season (54.1%), including 13 multi-run games (11.9%).

Yordan Alvarez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 58 GP 50 .273 AVG .317 .386 OBP .436 .478 SLG .710 22 XBH 32 10 HR 20 41 RBI 55 51/31 K/BB 37/35 0 SB 0

Mariners Pitching Rankings