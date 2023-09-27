When the Houston Astros (86-72) square off against the Seattle Mariners (85-72) at T-Mobile Park on Wednesday, September 27 at 9:40 PM ET, Framber Valdez will be looking for his 200th K of the season (he's currently sitting at 193).

Oddsmakers list the Astros as -120 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Mariners +100 moneyline odds to win. The over/under for the game has been listed at 8 runs.

Astros vs. Mariners Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, September 27, 2023

Wednesday, September 27, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Probable Pitchers: Valdez - HOU (12-11, 3.39 ERA) vs Bryce Miller - SEA (8-6, 4.17 ERA)

Astros vs. Mariners Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on different sportsbooks.

Astros Moneyline Mariners Moneyline Run Line Total BetMGM -120 +100 - 8 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Discover More About This Game

Astros vs. Mariners Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Astros have been favored 110 times and won 58, or 52.7%, of those games.

The Astros have gone 55-48 (winning 53.4% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -120 or shorter.

The implied probability of a win from Houston, based on the moneyline, is 54.5%.

The Astros went 1-6 over the seven games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings, Houston and its opponents combined to go over the run total five times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Mariners have been chosen as underdogs in 45 games this year and have walked away with the win 20 times (44.4%) in those games.

This season, the Mariners have been victorious 17 times in 33 chances when named as an underdog of at least +100 or worse on the moneyline.

The Mariners have played as underdogs four times over their past 10 games and lost each of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Seattle and its opponents are 4-4-2 in the last 10 games with a total.

Astros vs. Mariners Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Alex Bregman 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+220) Jose Altuve 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+220) Yainer Diaz 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+165) José Abreu 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+180) Jeremy Pena 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+210)

Astros Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +1100 5th 2nd

