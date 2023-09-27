Jose Altuve vs. Mariners Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 27
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 6:27 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Wednesday, Jose Altuve (hitting .386 in his past 10 games) and the Houston Astros play the Seattle Mariners, whose starting pitcher will be Bryce Miller. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.
He racked up three hits (going 3-for-5 with an RBI) in his last game against the Mariners.
Jose Altuve Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Wednesday, September 27, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Mariners Starter: Bryce Miller
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Discover More About This Game
Jose Altuve At The Plate
- Altuve is batting .315 with 20 doubles, two triples, 17 home runs and 44 walks.
- Altuve has gotten at least one hit in 69.8% of his games this season (60 of 86), with more than one hit 30 times (34.9%).
- In 14 games this season, he has hit a home run (16.3%, and 4.3% of his trips to the dish).
- Altuve has had at least one RBI in 34.9% of his games this season (30 of 86), with two or more RBI 12 times (14.0%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.
- He has scored in 49 games this year (57.0%), including multiple runs in 19 games.
Jose Altuve Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|46
|GP
|40
|.268
|AVG
|.360
|.380
|OBP
|.420
|.399
|SLG
|.663
|13
|XBH
|26
|4
|HR
|13
|19
|RBI
|32
|37/28
|K/BB
|30/16
|5
|SB
|8
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Mariners has a collective nine K/9, the ninth-best in the league.
- The Mariners' 3.77 team ERA leads all MLB pitching staffs.
- Mariners pitchers combine to give up the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (179 total, 1.1 per game).
- Miller (8-6 with a 4.17 ERA and 115 strikeouts in 127 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Mariners, his 25th of the season.
- In his most recent appearance on Saturday, the right-hander tossed 4 1/3 innings against the Texas Rangers, allowing six earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- In 24 games this season, the 25-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.17, with 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .244 against him.
