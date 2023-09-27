On Wednesday, Mauricio Dubon (batting .345 in his past 10 games) and the Houston Astros face the Seattle Mariners, whose starting pitcher will be Bryce Miller. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-1) against the Mariners.

Mauricio Dubon Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

  • Game Day: Wednesday, September 27, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: T-Mobile Park
  • Mariners Starter: Bryce Miller
  • TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Mauricio Dubon At The Plate

  • Dubon has 26 doubles, three triples, nine home runs and 19 walks while batting .279.
  • Dubon has reached base via a hit in 88 games this season (of 123 played), and had multiple hits in 32 of those games.
  • He has hit a home run in 6.5% of his games in 2023 (eight of 123), and 1.9% of his trips to the dish.
  • Dubon has had at least one RBI in 27.6% of his games this year (34 of 123), with two or more RBI nine times (7.3%).
  • He has scored in 60 games this year, with multiple runs 14 times.

Mauricio Dubon Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
59 GP 61
.263 AVG .294
.296 OBP .323
.352 SLG .457
14 XBH 24
2 HR 7
12 RBI 31
28/11 K/BB 38/8
1 SB 6

Mariners Pitching Rankings

  • The Mariners pitching staff is ninth in MLB with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Mariners have the first-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.77).
  • The Mariners give up the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (179 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Miller (8-6 with a 4.17 ERA and 115 strikeouts in 127 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Mariners, his 25th of the season.
  • In his most recent appearance on Saturday against the Texas Rangers, the righty threw 4 1/3 innings, giving up six earned runs while surrendering six hits.
  • In 24 games this season, the 25-year-old has an ERA of 4.17, with 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .244 against him.
