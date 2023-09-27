Michael Brantley returns to action for the Houston Astros versus Bryce Miller and the Seattle MarinersSeptember 27 at 9:40 PM ET.

In his last action (on September 17 against the Royals) he went 0-for-5.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Michael Brantley Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

  • Game Day: Wednesday, September 27, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: T-Mobile Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Mariners Starter: Bryce Miller
  • TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Looking to place a prop bet on Michael Brantley? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Michael Brantley At The Plate

  • Brantley has a double, two home runs and a walk while hitting .262.
  • Brantley has recorded a hit in six of 12 games this year (50.0%), including five multi-hit games (41.7%).
  • In 12 games played this year, he has hit a homer in two of them.
  • Brantley has had at least one RBI in 25.0% of his games this season (three of 12), with two or more RBI three times (25.0%).
  • In five of 12 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Other Astros Players vs the Mariners

Michael Brantley Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
7 GP 5
.318 AVG .200
.348 OBP .190
.455 SLG .400
1 XBH 2
1 HR 1
2 RBI 4
0/1 K/BB 2/0
0 SB 0

Mariners Pitching Rankings

  • The Mariners pitching staff is ninth in the league with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Mariners have a 3.77 team ERA that ranks first across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Mariners pitchers combine to give up 179 home runs (1.1 per game), the ninth-fewest in baseball.
  • Miller makes the start for the Mariners, his 25th of the season. He is 8-6 with a 4.17 ERA and 115 strikeouts in 127 1/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander's most recent appearance came on Saturday against the Texas Rangers, when he went 4 1/3 innings, surrendering six earned runs while allowing six hits.
  • The 25-year-old has amassed a 4.17 ERA and 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings in 24 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .244 to opposing hitters.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.