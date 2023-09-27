Yainer Diaz vs. Mariners Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 27
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 6:26 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
After hitting .281 with three doubles, two home runs, a walk and six RBI in his past 10 games, Yainer Diaz and the Houston Astros take on the Seattle Mariners (who will start Bryce Miller) at 9:40 PM ET on Wednesday.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Mariners.
Yainer Diaz Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Wednesday, September 27, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Mariners Starter: Bryce Miller
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Yainer Diaz At The Plate
- Diaz is hitting .282 with 22 doubles, 23 home runs and 11 walks.
- In 67.0% of his 103 games this season, Diaz has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 26 multi-hit games.
- In 21.4% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 6.1% of his trips to the dish.
- Diaz has an RBI in 43 of 103 games this season, with multiple RBI in 13 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 44 of 103 games this year, and more than once 7 times.
Yainer Diaz Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|54
|GP
|49
|.328
|AVG
|.232
|.349
|OBP
|.265
|.624
|SLG
|.446
|27
|XBH
|18
|14
|HR
|9
|35
|RBI
|25
|37/4
|K/BB
|36/7
|0
|SB
|0
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Mariners has a collective nine K/9, the ninth-best in the league.
- The Mariners have the first-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.77).
- Mariners pitchers combine to allow the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (179 total, 1.1 per game).
- Miller (8-6 with a 4.17 ERA and 115 strikeouts in 127 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Mariners, his 25th of the season.
- The right-hander's last time out was on Saturday against the Texas Rangers, when he threw 4 1/3 innings, surrendering six earned runs while giving up six hits.
- In 24 games this season, the 25-year-old has an ERA of 4.17, with 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .244 against him.
