High school football is happening this week in Bossier Parish, Louisiana, and information on these matchups is available below, if you're looking for how to watch them.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Bossier Parish, Louisiana High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

Benton High School at C.E. Byrd High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 28

7:00 PM CT on September 28 Location: Shreveport, LA

Shreveport, LA Conference: 5A - District 1

5A - District 1 How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Bossier High School at Northwood High School