Jessica Pegula will start action in the China Open (in Beijing, China) versus Anna Blinkova in the round of 32. Her most recent tournament, the WTA Tokyo, Japan Women Singles 2023, ended via forfeit in the semifinal. Pegula has +900 odds (fourth-best) to take home the trophy from National Tennis Center.

Pegula at the 2023 China Open

Next Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Tournament Dates: September 29 - October 8

September 29 - October 8 Venue: National Tennis Center

National Tennis Center Location: Beijing, China

Beijing, China Court Surface: Hard

Pegula's Next Match

Pegula will begin play at the China Open by matching up with Blinkova in the round of 32 on Sunday, October 1 (at 10:00 PM ET).

Pegula Stats

Pegula won her last match, 6-2, 6-3 over Maria Sakkari in the semifinals of the WTA Tokyo, Japan Women Singles 2023 on September 30, 2023.

In 18 tournaments over the past year, Pegula has gone 51-15 and has won a pair of titles.

On hard courts over the past 12 months, Pegula has gone 37-9 and has won a pair of titles.

In her 66 matches over the past year, across all court surfaces, Pegula has averaged 21.0 games.

In her 46 matches on a hard surface over the past year, Pegula has averaged 20.8 games.

As far as serve/return winning percentages over the past year, Pegula has won 72.0% of her games on serve, and 43.5% on return.

On hard courts, Pegula, over the past 12 months, has been victorious in 72.2% of her service games and 44.9% of her return games.

