Alex Bregman vs. Diamondbacks Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 29
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 6:29 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Alex Bregman -- .083 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Houston Astros against the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Zac Gallen on the mound, on September 29 at 9:40 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Mariners.
Alex Bregman Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Friday, September 29, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
Stadium: Chase Field
- Diamondbacks Starter: Zac Gallen
- TV Channel: ARID
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Alex Bregman At The Plate
- Bregman has 27 doubles, three triples, 24 home runs and 92 walks while batting .259.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB play, he ranks 75th in batting average, 21st in on-base percentage, and 78th in slugging.
- Bregman has gotten at least one hit in 62.7% of his games this year (99 of 158), with more than one hit 43 times (27.2%).
- Looking at the 158 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in 24 of them (15.2%), and in 3.4% of his trips to the plate.
- Bregman has picked up an RBI in 38.6% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 14.6% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in eight contests.
- He has scored in 48.7% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 12.7%.
Alex Bregman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|81
|GP
|77
|.250
|AVG
|.268
|.358
|OBP
|.366
|.405
|SLG
|.455
|22
|XBH
|32
|11
|HR
|13
|42
|RBI
|54
|37/48
|K/BB
|48/44
|4
|SB
|0
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Diamondbacks has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 22nd in the league.
- The Diamondbacks' 4.52 team ERA ranks 20th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Diamondbacks pitchers combine to give up 195 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 20th in baseball).
- Gallen (17-8 with a 3.49 ERA and 213 strikeouts in 203 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Diamondbacks, his 34th of the season.
- The righty last appeared on Sunday against the New York Yankees, when he went six scoreless innings while giving up three hits.
- This season, the 28-year-old ranks 15th in ERA (3.49), 12th in WHIP (1.115), and 18th in K/9 (9.4) among pitchers who qualify.
