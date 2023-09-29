Alex Bregman -- .083 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Houston Astros against the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Zac Gallen on the mound, on September 29 at 9:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Mariners.

Alex Bregman Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Friday, September 29, 2023

Friday, September 29, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Diamondbacks Starter: Zac Gallen

Zac Gallen TV Channel: ARID

ARID Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Alex Bregman At The Plate

Bregman has 27 doubles, three triples, 24 home runs and 92 walks while batting .259.

Among qualified hitters in MLB play, he ranks 75th in batting average, 21st in on-base percentage, and 78th in slugging.

Bregman has gotten at least one hit in 62.7% of his games this year (99 of 158), with more than one hit 43 times (27.2%).

Looking at the 158 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in 24 of them (15.2%), and in 3.4% of his trips to the plate.

Bregman has picked up an RBI in 38.6% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 14.6% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in eight contests.

He has scored in 48.7% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 12.7%.

Alex Bregman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 81 GP 77 .250 AVG .268 .358 OBP .366 .405 SLG .455 22 XBH 32 11 HR 13 42 RBI 54 37/48 K/BB 48/44 4 SB 0

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings