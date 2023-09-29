Top Player Prop Bets for Astros vs. Diamondbacks on September 29, 2023
Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds for Corbin Carroll, Kyle Tucker and others in the Arizona Diamondbacks-Houston Astros matchup at Chase Field on Friday at 9:40 PM ET.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Astros vs. Diamondbacks Game Info
- When: Friday, September 29, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET
- Where: Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona
- How to Watch on TV: ARID
Explore More About This Game
MLB Props Today: Houston Astros
Kyle Tucker Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)
Tucker Stats
- Tucker has 159 hits with 36 doubles, four triples, 29 home runs, 79 walks and 111 RBI. He's also stolen 29 bases.
- He has a .282/.369/.515 slash line on the season.
- Tucker will look for his fourth straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last five outings he is hitting .313 with three doubles, a home run, four walks and three RBI.
Tucker Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Mariners
|Sep. 27
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
|at Mariners
|Sep. 26
|2-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|at Mariners
|Sep. 25
|1-for-3
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|vs. Royals
|Sep. 24
|0-for-2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Royals
|Sep. 23
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|1
|2
|1
Alex Bregman Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +210)
Bregman Stats
- Alex Bregman has 158 hits with 27 doubles, three triples, 24 home runs, 92 walks and 96 RBI. He's also stolen four bases.
- He's slashed .259/.362/.431 on the season.
- Bregman heads into this matchup looking to extend his two-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is batting .095 with three walks.
Bregman Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Mariners
|Sep. 27
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Mariners
|Sep. 26
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Mariners
|Sep. 25
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Royals
|Sep. 24
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Royals
|Sep. 23
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
MLB Props Today: Arizona Diamondbacks
Zac Gallen Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -145)
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -120)
Gallen Stats
- The Diamondbacks will send Zac Gallen (17-8) to the mound for his 34th start this season.
- He has started 33 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in 19 of them.
- Gallen has pitched five or more innings in 23 straight games and will look to extend that streak.
- He has finished eight appearances without allowing an earned run in 33 chances this season.
- The 28-year-old's 3.49 ERA ranks 15th, 1.115 WHIP ranks 12th, and 9.4 K/9 ranks 18th among qualified pitchers in the majors this campaign.
Gallen Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at Yankees
|Sep. 24
|6.0
|3
|0
|0
|8
|2
|vs. Giants
|Sep. 19
|5.0
|6
|4
|4
|6
|3
|at Mets
|Sep. 13
|5.0
|8
|7
|6
|4
|2
|at Cubs
|Sep. 8
|9.0
|3
|0
|0
|9
|1
|vs. Orioles
|Sep. 3
|5.1
|8
|5
|5
|4
|1
Corbin Carroll Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)
Carroll Stats
- Carroll has 29 doubles, 10 triples, 25 home runs, 55 walks and 75 RBI (161 total hits). He has stolen 51 bases.
- He's slashing .289/.363/.511 on the year.
- Carroll will look for his third straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last five outings he is batting .364 with two doubles, a triple, a walk and three RBI.
Carroll Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at White Sox
|Sep. 28
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|4
|1
|at White Sox
|Sep. 27
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|2
|2
|0
|at White Sox
|Sep. 26
|0-for-4
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Yankees
|Sep. 25
|3-for-5
|1
|0
|1
|3
|1
|at Yankees
|Sep. 24
|2-for-5
|2
|0
|0
|3
|0
Christian Walker Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)
Walker Stats
- Christian Walker has 150 hits with 36 doubles, two triples, 33 home runs, 61 walks and 103 RBI. He's also stolen 11 bases.
- He's slashed .261/.336/.503 on the season.
Walker Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at White Sox
|Sep. 28
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at White Sox
|Sep. 27
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at White Sox
|Sep. 26
|3-for-5
|3
|2
|6
|11
|0
|at Yankees
|Sep. 25
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|at Yankees
|Sep. 24
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|2
|1
|0
