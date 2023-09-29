Astros vs. Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitchers Today - September 29
The Arizona Diamondbacks (84-75) and Houston Astros (87-72) square off in the first of a three-game series on Friday at Chase Field, at 9:40 PM ET. The Diamondbacks are coming off a series victory over the White Sox, and the Astros a series win over the Mariners.
The probable pitchers are Zac Gallen (17-8) for the Diamondbacks and J.P. France (11-6) for the Astros.
Astros vs. Diamondbacks Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Friday, September 29, 2023
- Time: 9:40 PM ET
- TV: ARID
- Location: Phoenix, Arizona
- Venue: Chase Field
- Probable Pitchers: Gallen - ARI (17-8, 3.49 ERA) vs France - HOU (11-6, 3.83 ERA)
Discover More About This Game
Astros Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: J.P. France
- The Astros are sending France (11-6) to the mound for his 24th start of the season. He is 11-6 with a 3.83 ERA and 101 strikeouts in 136 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last appeared on Saturday against the Kansas City Royals, when he went five innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- The 28-year-old has a 3.83 ERA and 6.7 strikeouts per nine innings during 24 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .263 to his opponents.
- France has 13 quality starts under his belt this year.
- France has pitched five or more innings in a game 19 times this year entering this outing.
- In four of his appearances this season he has not surrender an earned run.
Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Zac Gallen
- The Diamondbacks' Gallen (17-8) will make his 34th start of the season.
- The right-hander's last appearance was on Sunday, when he threw six scoreless innings against the New York Yankees while allowing three hits.
- The 28-year-old has pitched in 33 games this season with an ERA of 3.49, a 4.63 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.115.
- He has 19 quality starts in 33 chances this season.
- Gallen has 23 starts in a row of five innings or more.
- He has finished eight appearances without allowing an earned run in 33 chances this season.
- Among qualified pitchers in the majors this season, the 28-year-old ranks 15th in ERA (3.49), 12th in WHIP (1.115), and 18th in K/9 (9.4).
