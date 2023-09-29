Louisiana High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Calcasieu Parish This Week
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 10:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
High school football is on the schedule this week in Calcasieu Parish, Louisiana, and information on these matchups is available below, if you're looking for how to watch them.
Calcasieu Parish, Louisiana High School Football Games This Week
Sulphur High School at Sam Houston High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29
- Location: Lake Charles, LA
- Conference: 5A - District 3
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Barbe High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29
- Location: Lake Charles, LA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
