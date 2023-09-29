Kyle Tucker vs. Diamondbacks Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 29
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 6:30 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Kyle Tucker -- with a slugging percentage of .632 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the Houston Astros against the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Zac Gallen on the mound, on September 29 at 9:40 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-5) against the Mariners.
Kyle Tucker Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Friday, September 29, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Diamondbacks Starter: Zac Gallen
- TV Channel: ARID
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Kyle Tucker At The Plate
- Tucker leads Houston with 159 hits and an OBP of .369, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .515.
- Among qualified hitters, he ranks 20th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 14th and he is 14th in slugging.
- Tucker has reached base via a hit in 107 games this season (of 154 played), and had multiple hits in 40 of those games.
- He has hit a home run in 17.5% of his games in 2023 (27 of 154), and 4.4% of his trips to the dish.
- Tucker has picked up an RBI in 65 games this year (42.2%), with two or more RBI in 30 of them (19.5%).
- He has scored in 68 games this season (44.2%), including multiple runs in 18 games.
Kyle Tucker Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|78
|GP
|76
|.251
|AVG
|.313
|.330
|OBP
|.405
|.455
|SLG
|.574
|33
|XBH
|36
|10
|HR
|19
|48
|RBI
|63
|41/34
|K/BB
|46/45
|14
|SB
|15
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 22nd in MLB.
- The Diamondbacks have a 4.52 team ERA that ranks 20th among all league pitching staffs.
- Diamondbacks pitchers combine to rank 20th in baseball in home runs surrendered (195 total, 1.2 per game).
- Gallen (17-8 with a 3.49 ERA and 213 strikeouts in 203 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Diamondbacks, his 34th of the season.
- In his last appearance on Sunday, the right-hander threw six scoreless innings against the New York Yankees while surrendering three hits.
- This season, the 28-year-old ranks 15th in ERA (3.49), 12th in WHIP (1.115), and 18th in K/9 (9.4) among qualifying pitchers.
