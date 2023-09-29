The UTEP Miners (1-4) are small, 1-point underdogs in a home CUSA matchup with the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (2-3) on Friday, September 29, 2023 at the Sun Bowl Stadium. The game's over/under is 52.5.

Louisiana Tech is totaling 392.8 yards per game on offense (72nd in the FBS), and rank 93rd defensively, yielding 388.8 yards allowed per game. UTEP ranks 12th-worst in points per game (17.4), but it has been more productive on the defensive side of the ball, ranking 100th in the FBS with 29.0 points ceded per contest.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Louisiana Tech vs. UTEP Game Info

Game Date: Friday, September 29, 2023

Friday, September 29, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Location: El Paso, Texas

El Paso, Texas Venue: Sun Bowl Stadium

Sun Bowl Stadium TV Channel: CBS Sports Network

Louisiana Tech vs UTEP Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Louisiana Tech -1 -110 -110 52.5 -110 -110 -115 -105

Looking to place a bet on Louisiana Tech vs. UTEP? Head to BetMGM using our link to unlock a new user bonus!

Louisiana Tech Recent Performance

It's been a difficult three-game stretch for the Bulldogs, who rank 20th-worst in total offense (416.0 yards per game) and -46-worst in total defense (435.0 yards per game allowed) over their last three games.

Over the Bulldogs' most recent three-game stretch, they rank 62nd in scoring offense (34.0 points per game) and -43-worst in scoring defense (29.7 points per game surrendered).

The last three games have seen Louisiana Tech's passing offense fail to produce, ranking -20-worst in the FBS in passing yards (206.7 per game). It ranks 93rd on the other side of the ball (186.3 passing yards surrendered per contest).

Over the Bulldogs' most recent three-game stretch, they rank 42nd in rushing offense (209.3 rushing yards per game) and -118-worst in rushing defense (248.7 rushing yards per game allowed).

The Bulldogs have two wins against the spread and are 1-2 overall in their last three games.

Louisiana Tech has hit the over twice in its past three games.

Week 5 CUSA Betting Trends

Louisiana Tech Betting Records & Stats

Louisiana Tech has covered the spread twice in five games this season.

The Bulldogs have covered the spread once this season (1-2 ATS) when playing as at least 1-point favorites.

Louisiana Tech has gone over in two of five games with a set total (40%).

Louisiana Tech has been listed as the moneyline favorite only two other times so far this season, and they split the two games.

Louisiana Tech has played as a moneyline favorite of -115 or shorter in just two games this season, and it split 1-1.

The Bulldogs have a 53.5% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Bet on Louisiana Tech to win this matchup now with BetMGM!

Louisiana Tech Stats Leaders

Hank Bachmeier has recorded 756 yards (151.2 ypg) on 70-of-106 passing with five touchdowns compared to two interceptions this season.

Keith Willis Jr. has 240 rushing yards on 33 carries with three touchdowns.

This season, Tyre Shelton has carried the ball 21 times for 214 yards (42.8 per game) and two touchdowns.

Smoke Harris' leads his squad with 361 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 34 receptions (out of 40 targets) and scored three touchdowns.

Cyrus Allen has reeled in 17 passes while averaging 49.2 yards per game and scoring two touchdowns.

Kyle Maxwell has been the target of seven passes and racked up five catches for 113 yards, an average of 22.6 yards per contest.

Deshon Hall leads the team with 2.0 sacks, and also has 2.0 TFL and 16 tackles.

Myles Heard is the team's leading tackler this year. He's collected 48 tackles and 2.0 TFL.

Cecil Singleton has picked off a team-leading one pass. He also has 33 tackles and one pass defended to his name.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.